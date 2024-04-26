Student hurt after 2 fights occur at Abington Senior High School, officials say

A student was injured after two separate fights briefly placed a Montgomery County school on lockdown on Friday, according to investigators.

Officials say five students were involved in two separate fights at Abington Senior High School on 900 Highland Avenue in Abington, Pennsylvania. One of the students involved was in possession of a pocket knife though no one was stabbed during the altercations, according to investigators.

NBC10 obtained a six-second cellphone video showing two people fighting in a narrow hallway. The person who submitted the video said it showed one of Friday's fights at the school.

Abington Township Police were called to the school which was briefly placed on lockdown until the situation was placed under control. Officials said one student was injured and required medical attention though they did not reveal the student’s condition.

Police also have not yet revealed if any of the students involved will face charges.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.