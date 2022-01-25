What to Know Start training, the 2022 Blue Cross Broad Street Run is just months away.

The 10-mile dash down Broad Street will take place on May 1, 2022 after COVID changed the normal spring event date the past two years.

Registration for first-time and veteran runners will take place in early February.

After two years of COVID-related disruptions and autumn races, Philadelphia's iconic Blue Cross Broad Street Run is back when it belongs.

The 2022 edition of the 10-mile dash down Broad Street from North Philadelphia to South Philadelphia is back in the spring on May 1, Independence Blue Cross and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation recently announced.

Start Training as Registration Starts in February

Race organizers said registration from the 2022 Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take place in early February. They have yet to give an exact date or explain how registration will work.

Back in the Spring After 2 Years of COVID-Impacted Fall Races

The in-person, spring edition of the Blue Cross Broad Street Run comes after two years of races that were unlike any of the four decades of previous runs.

The 2020 race was held virtually in October after the pandemic clobbered large in-person events.

The 2020 Blue Cross Broad Street Run was virtual this year but still memorable as runners were able to create their own finish line memories. Watch our recap of this year's event.

A smaller-than-normal field of runners then took part in the 2021 race, which was held in person in the fall with a new course and COVID restrictions in place.

Making its in-person return after a pandemic year, the Blue Cross Broad Street run did not disappoint, delivering all kinds of memorable moments.

It wasn't immediately clear what the exact course will be in 2022.

