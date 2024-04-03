Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Get 1st glimpse of 2024 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run medal, T-shirt

Every runner who takes part in the 2024 10-mile race gets a T-shirt and each finisher gets a medal honoring the finish line being back at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. NBC10 got an exclusive first look at the gear

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Swag for the 2024 edition of the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is paying homage to the location of its traditional finish line.

The May 5, 2024, 10-mile road race down Philadelphia's Broad Street (which you can watch on NBC10) will once again end in the Philadelphia Navy Yard after finishing in other locations the past three years.

To celebrate the return, the 2024 T-shirt and finisher medal feature what looks like a naval ship.

The shirt is light blue with "2024" in large white and dark blue lettering. A warship emerges from the middle of the zero. The front of the shirt also features the distance and the logo of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, which put on the annual dash.

The medal's ribbon features that same shirt ship image, "2024," "Ten Miler," the Parks & Rec logo and the name of the run on gold, white and blue. As for the medal itself, the color is bronze with "10 miler" in yellow above another image of a warship. The mostly-blank back of the medal allows finishers to personalize it.

Participants for the 2024 Blue Cross Broad Street Run will get this shirt and finishers will get a medal with a ship on it.
Blue Cross Broad Street Run
Participants for the 2024 Blue Cross Broad Street Run will get this shirt and finishers will get a medal with a ship on it.

This is how the 2024 shirt compares to some of the shirts of run's past that you might have in your workout clothing drawer:

Now, get back to training so you're ready to earn your race gear.

