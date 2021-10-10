Dennis Kipkosgei, Allie Kieffer are Top Finishers of Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Dennis Kipkosgei of Elkins Park won the Blue Cross Broad Street Run Sunday, with a time of 46:13.

James Ngandu placed second, while Sydney Gidabuday was third.

Allie Kieffer was the top woman finisher, with a time of 52:56.

Wheelchair athlete Tony Nogueira won the wheelchair race for the 13th time.

The wheelchair athletes were the first to take to the course Sunday, in a Broad Street Run that is being run in the fall for the first time.

It's also the first time the iconic race has been run in person since the pandemic struck.

By 8:45 a.m., all the corrals of runners had started the 10-mile race.

This is a developing story and will be updated.