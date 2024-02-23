The Annual Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is coming back to Philly on May 5, 2024, and the lottery for individual runners has officially closed.

Runners that signed up hoping to take on the 10-mile road race individually, were notified the week of Feb. 19 on their lottery status.

Luckily for those who didn't make the cut, you might still have a chance to get a bib and run the race.

"Team registration" is still open until Feb. 29 for companies or organizations that want to take part in the 10K.

If you're not involved in one of these categories, don't lose all hope yet.

Several charity organizations still have several bibs available for those that are able to commit to certain fundraising goals.

By joining one of these charity teams, you'll have the chance to put your best foot forward, by running in the race and the opportunity to support a cause you believe in.

Here are the charity teams you can still join to run in the 2024 annual race:

By joining team "DetermiNation," you are supporting "the largest private source of cancer research funding in the world," and the largest charity team in the race.

To get a guaranteed bib from the team you need to donate/raise a minimum of $500. By doing this you'll also receive a team singlet, access to the pre-race tent, private porta-pots, and private gear check.

If you can raise up to $750 you'll also gain access to the organization's pre-race lunch, a post-race celebration, and a "Mission Mile" dedication.

But if you want to go above and beyond and can raise $1,000 or more, you'll additionally receive a team jacket.

In order to participate in the race, the fundraising money must be postmarked on or before May 17, and you must pay the $25 registration fee.

If you just want to come out to support the organization on the day of the event, you can also volunteer to help with check in, water stations, and more.

If you want to run and raise money for cancer research, this could be a good option for you.

AACR is providing guaranteed entry into the 2024 race if you raise a minimum of $500 to support their cancer research.

In addition to entry, if you run with AACR you will receive a "Runners for Research" shirt and hat.

If you go the extra mile and fundraise over $750, you will also be entered into a drawing to receive one of three complementary entries in the distance of their choice for the 2024 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend.

This non-profit organization works to "transform" students' lives by training and pushing them through a mentorship program with a goal to complete a half or full marathon.

By fundraising a minimum of $500, runners will get guaranteed race entry, Students Run Philly Style "swag," and a VIP packet.

There is also a $25 race registration fee, which the organization will directly apply to the $500 minimum fundraising minimum.

Want to support an organization that aims to help people overcome homeless and addiction? Back on my Feet works to "break cycles of poverty and addiction" though fitness and community.

To run with Back on my Feet in the Broad Street Run, you need to register on their team's website and pay the $25 registration fee.

Then you must raise a minimum of $500 which is due the Monday before the race (April 29).

All registered team members are eligible to join the "FundRacing incentive program" and receive charity merchandise like socks, hats, shirts, and more, as they reach different fundraising milestones.

Looking to run in the race and support a local organization that works to "bring parks to life?" Fairmount Park Conservancy's team of Park Champions might be a good way to get involved.

To run with this team, you must pay a $25 registration fee when signing up, then raise $475 by no later than June 14.

After committing to the team, each participant will receive a guaranteed bib in the 2024 Broad Street Run, a Blue Cross Broad Street Run t-shirt, Fairmount Park Conservancy merchandise, and early registration access to Fairmount Park Conservancy events.

Selected in the lottery but can't make it?

For those who were lucky enough to hold a spot in the lottery, confirmed their spot, and are now unable to participate you have two options.

Defer your entry: The Broad Street Run's deferral program allows you to give up your spot in the race in exchange for a guaranteed spot in the 2025 race.

With this, your $25 registration fee will not be refunded and though you have a guaranteed spot, you will still have to pay next year's registration fee of $25.

Transfer your bib to another runner: Can't make it anymore but you know someone who wants to take your place? Through The Broad Street Run's transfer program, from now until April 15, you have the opportunity to transfer your bib to someone who did not get one.

Note that there is a $15 transfer fee and add-ons will not be transferred. For more information on what does and does not transfer, click here.