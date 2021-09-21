2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run Features New Route and Finish Line

What to Know This year’s Blue Cross Broad Street Run will feature several changes along its route as well as a new finish line in front of the Novacare Complex on Pattison Avenue, just past the intersection of Broad and Pattison.

This year’s Blue Cross Broad Street Run will feature several changes along its route as well as a new finish line, the city announced Tuesday.

The annual 10-mile race is set to take place on Sunday, Oct. 10. While the starting line at Broad Street and Fisher Avenue in North Philadelphia remains the same, the route and finish line will be different.

In Center City, runners will go south on Broad Street and turn on JFK Boulevard, continue to 16th Street then to Market Street and back on Broad Street. This section of the course will be boxed in for runners.

In South Philadelphia, runners will turn left on Hartranft Street near Citizens Bank Park, make a right on 11th Street and then another right on Pattison Avenue.

The new finish line will be in front of the Novacare Complex on Pattison Avenue, just past the intersection of Broad and Pattison.

The event's organizers are also looking for volunteers. Volunteers must be 14 years of age or older and fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

If you're interested in volunteering, email volunteers@broadstreetrun.com.

This year’s race will also require proof of vaccination for all participating runners while spectators will not be allowed at the start of the race or the finish line due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The coronavirus vaccine requirement -- first reported in August by NBC10 -- is based on guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Health. All registered runners also have the option to participate in the 2021 run virtually.

All registered participants who want to run in-person must have their COVID-19 vaccination series completed by Sunday, Sept. 26 while proof of vaccination must be provided to the race’s organizers by Friday, Oct. 8. Registered runners will receive an email within the next few weeks with directions on how to upload their vaccination records through a secure online registration system.

“The Blue Cross Broad Street Run is an annual opportunity for Philadelphians to come together to celebrate the health and vitality of our community,” Kathryn Ott Lovell, the Commissioner of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, said. “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most important thing any of us can do this year to keep runners and our community safe.”

In addition to the vaccination requirement for runners, the Blue Cross Broad Street Run Expo on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 will only include registered runners. Spectators also will not be allowed at the start of the race or the finish line and are strongly discouraged from attending the race in person. They will be able to watch it live on NBC10 and the NBC10 app however.

Activities along the race route, such as cheer zones, will also be suspended.

Race organizers will remain in contact with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to ensure that all health protocols are in place and followed on the day of the race.

The race will be broadcast live on NBC10 and Telemundo62 on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and streamed live on both stations’ website and app.

The Blue Cross Broad Street Run, which began in 1980, is the largest 10 miler in the country, the largest municipal-led race and the nation’s sixth largest road race. Last year’s event was all virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2022 race will be held on its traditional date, the first Sunday of May.

You can follow updates on the race on the Blue Cross Broad Street Run Facebook page and the @IBXRun10 Twitter account.

Here are some frequently asked questions and answers from the Blue Cross Broad Street Run organizers and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

Pre Race Related Questions

Q: Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination?

Vaccination is available at City-run vaccine clinics, pop-up vaccine clinics, and partner vaccine clinics throughout Philadelphia. Pharmacies across the city and region offer COVID-19 vaccine. Most local pharmacies will give second shots to people who are due or overdue, regardless of where you got your first dose. Check with your local pharmacy for details. More information can be found at the Department of Public Health COVID-19 vaccine website.

Q: Will there be an expo this year?

Yes. Attendance is limited to fully vaccinated registered runners and volunteers. Masks will be required. Family members and supporters are not permitted in the expo this year.

Q: Will proof of vaccination be required to attend the expo?

Yes, all runners must submit proof of vaccination by Oct. 8 to attend the expo and in-person race.

Q: When is the latest I can upload my completed vaccination card to be eligible for the in-person race?

Your vaccination series must be complete by Sept. 26. The Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine is one dose. You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks afterward. Learn more about Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines require two doses. You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second dose. Learn more about the Moderna vaccine and Pfizer vaccine.

You must upload your vaccination card by Oct. 8 to ensure participation in the 2021 in-person race. Registered runners who do not complete this step will be able to complete the virtual race option.

Q: When will we get instructions on how to submit our vaccine cards?

All registered runners will receive an email from race organizers in September with instructions to upload completed vaccination cards through a secure online system.

Q. What about runners under 12, who are ineligible for the vaccine?

Race organizers will offer pre-race COVID testing options to the handful of registered runners ineligible for the vaccination due to age.

Q: Will masks be required?

Masks are required for runners at the expo, at the start of the race, and at the finish line. Masks are required throughout for all staff and volunteers. Preparations will align with evolving guidance and requirements from the Department of Public Health.

Q: Will proof of vaccination be required?

Yes, runners and volunteers will be required to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 8 in order to participate in the 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run in person. The virtual race is available to all registered runners.

Q: Will the Dunkin’ Munchkin Run and children’s activities be available for families of runners this year?

No, the Children’s Zone, diaper dash and other race day activities and amenities will be suspended to discourage spectators gathering.

Post Race Related Questions

Q: Will there be post-race festival activities?

No, traditional post race activities are suspended to discourage spectators and keep runners safe.

Q. Will there be a meet up area for my family?

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a family meeting area at the finish line this year.

Q. Are spectators and families allowed at the finish line?

Spectators and families are encouraged to cheer runners on virtually this year, by tuning into the livestream online or on NBC10. Spectators are strongly discouraged from attending the run in person this year.