The ultimate fan experience is back in Philadelphia this weekend as thousands of people will descend upon the Convention Center to rub shoulders with their favorite sci-fi celebrities.

Once known as Wizard World Philadelphia, the Fan Expo Philadelphia kicks off on Friday and runs through Sunday with meet-and-greets, shopping and lots of family-friendly fun.

While the action happens inside the convention center, Philadelphians should expect to see plenty of costumed attendees on the streets and sidewalks.

From appearances by stars like Hayden Christensen and Rainn Wilson to plenty of cosplay, here are some highlights that await (costumed) fans:

Meet celebrity guests

Other celebrities will be featured at the expo and meeting fans, including "Star Wars" stars Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen and Gina Carano. Some beloved cast members of "The Office" making an appearance include Oscar Nunez and Kate Flannery.

For the full list of guest appearances, click here.

Cosplay red carpet and competitions

There are lots of events for expo-goers who are looking to cosplay and show off their looks.

From meeting Master Cosplayers to a competition to win the Craftmanship Cup, there's lots to experience.

All cosplayers are welcome to walk the Cosplay Red Carpet and get their picture taken by a professional photographer.

Artist Alley returns

Looking for some art? Amateur and professional artists will be sharing their artwork including sculptures, jewelry, pins and buttons.

You can get your comic books signed, meet comic creators and even witness sketch duels by your favorite artists.

How to get Tickets to Fan Expo Philadelphia

A single-day pass starts at $48 per person and includes admission for one day with show floor access and panel room and theater access.

The three-day pass starts at $99 and will get you onto the show floor for all three days of the event with access to a special preview on Friday at 2 p.m.

Sadly, the ultimate fan package and the VIP package are both listed as "sold out."

For more information on the tickets that are still available, click here.