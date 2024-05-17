Police in Delaware asking the public to be on the lookout for stolen school bus

Police in Delaware are asking for help tracking down a school bus that was stolen early Friday morning.

New Castle County Police said around 9:50 a.m. officers responded to a report of an unoccupied and unattended theft of a yellow school bus at the unit block of Marrows Road.

Police said the bus is marked "Rohan's Bus Service Inc" with bus number 850 on the side and bears Delaware license plate number C65296.

Its last known location was at the Brookside Shopping Center, according to police.

Police are urging people to be on the lookout and report any sighting of this bus to authorities immediately.

Officials add that the bus was unoccupied at the time of the theft.

If you have any information regarding his incident or the location of the school bus email S/Cpl.Flores-Reyes at bryan.flores@newcastlede.gov or call the non-emergency number at 302-573-2800 or 9-1-1.

You can also submit a tip at www.nccpd.com, call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333, or message the New Castle County Police Department on Facebook.