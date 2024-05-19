West Philadelphia

Man killed in shooting outside West Philly restaurant

A man was shot to death outside a Chinese restaurant on Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia late Saturday, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in West Philadelphia on Saturday night.

According to police, before 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Baltimore Avenue where they found a man who was shot just outside Panda Chinese restaurant.

As of 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, police had not provided specifics on the incident -- including the man's identity or what lead to the man's shooting death.

However, law enforcement officials said the man had died of the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

Officials are expected to provide an update on this incident on Sunday.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

