The 2024 South 9th Street Italian Market Festival returns this weekend with lots of vendors and tons of family fun, but mostly lots of tasty food and one greased pole ready for climbing.

"The nation’s oldest outdoor continuous market hosts this annual family event, which is Philadelphia’s largest block party," according to the festival's website.

When and where does the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival take place?

The festival takes over the South Philadelphia neighborhood on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 5p.m. each day, stretching down 9th Street from Fitzwater Wharton Streets and along Washington Avenue, Christian Street and other cross streets.

What can festivalgoers expect this weekend in South Philly?

"For seven city blocks, the 2024 Festival will be a celebration of culture, gastronomy, art and music," organizers say on their website. "Featuring over 100 area vendors showcasing a range of cuisine and beverages. Visitors will have the opportunity to sample and purchase culinary delights."

Go hungry, but also look to crave some culture and art.

"In addition to the food, the Festival will feature a wide range of music, services, souvenirs, jewelry, artists, and crafters," according to organizers.

Half ball, music, the Procession of Saints and a greased pole with meats on top

The neighborhood is put on display through a series of events, including Saturday morning's John Marzano Half Bal Tournament, Sunday's Procession of Saints parade and Sunday's DeerPark’s Hoagie Competition with a $5,000 reward for charity on the line.

Something that rocks both days in live entertainment each day with music from DJs Timmy DeSimone and Eric Bartello, Slay Town City, the Juliano Brothers, Philly Heart & Soul and more.

But, the biggest draw it the greased pole challenger each day and you and some friends can try your best to conquer the 30-foot pole.

"Located at the 9th & Montrose Tavolo Zona Piazza, The Grease Pole 30 feet high, greased with lard, teams will compete both Festival Days for prizes of meats, cheeses, gift cards and money, hanging from the top of the pole," festival organizers say. "More importantly the winning team will have bragging rights for the entire year. Teams can register on-site day of the event."