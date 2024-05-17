3 vehicles recovered, 3 arrests made after New Jersey police bust alleged theft crew

Police in New Jersey have busted an alleged theft crew accused of stealing multiple vehicles on Monday.

According to the Cherry Hill Police Department, just before midnight, police received the report of two motorcycles being loaded into the back of a Ford pickup truck in the parking lot of the Towers of Windsor Apartment.

Police said moments later Sergeants Ryan Johnstone and Robert Froehlich spotted the suspicious pickup

westbound on Chapel Avenue. The Ford pickup pulled onto Cherry Hill Blvd., and three suspects jumped from the moving vehicle and fled on foot.

Sergeant Chris Hendy apprehended one of the suspects - later identified as Raul Suarez, 18 of Camden - after a short foot chase, according to police.

Police said the other two suspects - who have not been identified - were caught after an extensive search of Cherry Hill Estates neighborhood.

The Ford pickup, which crashed into a telephone pole, had been stolen earlier in the day from Gloucester City, police said.

Police added that no one was injured as a result of the crash.

Responding officers had also recovered the two stolen motorcycles from the Towers of Windsor parking lot, according to police.

"I am extremely proud of the work we do on a daily basis. Our Officers are aware of the stolen vehicle trends and are fully trained and outfitted to combat these types of crimes,” Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kempf said in a news release.