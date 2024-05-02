Monster trucks to crush Philly this weekend. How to get in on the ‘Jam'

The real monsters come out in South Philadelphia this weekend as giant -- dare we say "Monster" -- trucks take over Lincoln Financial Field.

Grab your earplugs as Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco, Kraken, Bad Company, Jester and the rest of the Monster Jam trucks (and drivers) roar at Monster Jam's Stadium Championship East event on May 4, 2024.

Looking to experience the roar? Here's your guide to getting tickets and even getting a chance to get up close to the monster trucks:

When does Monster Jam in South Philly start?

There are several tiers of timed admission to keep in mind for Saturday, May 4, 2024. The Pit Party starts at 9:30 a.m., doors to The Linc opens at 11 a.m., trackside access begins at 11:15 a.m. and the action begins at 1 p.m., according to Monster Jam.

Trackside access includes driver interviews, behind-the-scenes with pit crews, giveaways, opening ceremonies and more.

Which trucks and drivers will be crushing dirt at The Linc?

"The Stadium Championship Series East features 12 skilled athletes battling for the championship while tearing up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill," Monster Jam said in a news release.

The drivers will compete in "Racing, 2 Wheel Skills and Freestyle" during the 2-hour program.

Here's the list of each driver and truck slated to participate Saturday:

Bad Company - John Gordon

Black Pearl - Cole Venard

El Toro Loco - Jamey Garner

Grave Digger - Tyler Menninga

Great Clips Mohawk Warrior - Bryce Kenny

JCB DIGatron - Tristan England

Jester - Matt Pagliarulo

Kraken - Nick Pagliarulo

Luca Stabilizer - Linsey Read

Max-D - Cody Saucier

Megalodon - Todd Leduc

Shaker - Ryan Disharoon

How can I buy tickets to Monster Jam in Philly?

Unless you're 2 and under, you'll need to pay for the full seat, but you'll only be using the edge.

Tickets start at $37.40, including fees, on Ticketmaster.com. It'll cost you more to sit close, with front row seats still up for grabs in the days leading up to the event for $170 each, before fees.

Sorry to be a party pooper, but Pit Party pregame tickets are sold out. So are the tickets to the Post-Event Driver Meet & Greet.

How loud might it actually get?

The 5-ton (or more) machines can produce quite a lot of noise. Average noise levels of 95 to 100 A-weighted decibels (dBA) are expereinced at monster truck rallies, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Noisy Planet project. "Exposure to sounds that are 85 dBA or louder can damage your hearing and put you at risk for noise-induced hearing loss."

You can bring your own ear protection, or purchase there: "Our concessions staff sells Monster Jam-branded novelty ear protection and disposable ear plugs while supplies last at each event. You may bring your own from home," Monster Jam says in its FAQs.

Luckily, the open air stadium should help some of the noise escape, but not the excitement.

Did you know?

Monster Jam is produced by Feld Entertainment, the same live touring production company behind other family-friendly events like Disney on Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live! and Jurassic World Live Tour,