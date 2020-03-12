Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is asking the city council for $85 million to combat the new coronavirus.

The request comes days after the city confirmed its first case of the virus and follows the continued spread of COVID-19 throughout Philadelphia’s suburbs. The money would come from existing funds, the transfer of which would have to be first approved by the city council, city spokesman Mike Dunn said.

“This is being done out of an abundance of caution, given the uncertainties the City faces as a result of COVID-19. This request does not mean we are certain to spend the funds,” said in a statement. “Rather, having these funds at the ready will allow the Managing Director to quickly access additional services as conditions warrant.”

On Wednesday, Philadelphia opened its Emergency Operations Center to respond to the virus. The EOC brings together various agencies under one roof as leaders coordinate the city’s response to threats.