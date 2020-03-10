Philadelphia Reports First Case of New Coronavirus

The spread of the new coronavirus now includes Philadelphia.

After cases in South Jersey and the suburbs, Philadelphia was added to the list of places where someone tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Jim Kenney confirmed the first case Tuesday afternoon. Kenney and city health officials planned to reveal further details at a 3 p.m. news conference. You can watch it live on this page.

COVID-19 is spread mainly from person-to-person when droplets from an infected person who coughs or sneezes land on someone else’s nose or mouth or enter their lungs, according to the CDC. It can also be spread when someone touches their own mouth, nose and possibly eyes after coming into contact with a surface that has the virus on it.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the CDC recommends frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds – or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol – wiping down dirty surfaces and using the inside of the elbow to cover a cough or sneeze.

The state has a lab in Exton, in suburban Philadelphia, that can make use of new equipment to boost its capacity to test up to 150 people a day from up to 25 people a day. Private labs and academic medical centers are starting to administer tests or will start soon. Levine said there is no testing backlog.

All major health insurers providing comprehensive medical coverage in the state will cover medically appropriate COVID-19 testing and treatment, including waiving cost-sharing for testing, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has said.