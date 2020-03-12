Drastic measures are being taken to curtail the spread of the new coronavirus in Montgomery County as the suburban Philadelphia county has become the epicenter for COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of all schools, universities, gyms, entertainment venues and community centers in Montgomery County starting Friday.

Wolf also asked all non-essential retail stores to close.

The closures will last 14 days and start Friday, he said at a Thursday press conference.

Wolf ordered critical infrastructure to stay open, including all health care facilities, including urgent care locations and pharmacies.

Mass transit will also stay open, though Amtrak service from the Ardmore train station will stop for two weeks, and Amtrak will reduce its schedule in the county starting tomorrow.

The critical infrastructure that must stay open also includes gas stations and grocery stores.

"These actions may seem severe," Wolf said, "but they are far less draconian than what we may have to do in the future if we don't act now."

"By taking decisive action it will take us to a much better place," Wolf said.

The schools that have close include all education facilities, including colleges and universities,

No conferences or rallies can be held in the county. And, any state employee traveling in and out of Montgomery County is being directed to work from home.

Wolf urged good hygiene throughout the state as Pennsylvania tries to stop the spread of the virus.

As of Thursday, 13 of the 22 positive COVID-19 cases were in Montco, including a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia doctor and a Lower Providence police officer.

This story is developing and will be updated.