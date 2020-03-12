What to Know The Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia is closed while being deep cleaned Thursday.

The last event at the arena was Wednesday's night's Sixers-Pistons game. Due to the Pistons recently playing the Utah Jazz, a team with a player who has tested positive for COVID-19, the arena is being disinfected.

Thursday's Dan+Shay concert is postponed and the Sixers' season is on hold. No word yet on other upcoming events at the arena.

Amid concerns over holding large public events as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center was closed Thursday for deep cleaning.

"In light of the ongoing coronavirus situation and our of an abundance of caution, the Wells Fargo Center's facilities are undergoing an extensive cleaning and sanitation," the arena tweeted.

All non-essential arena employees are being told to work from home Thursday.

The announcement came following Wednesday night’s Sixers' game and the NBA postponing its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sixers opponent Wednesday night was the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons are among five teams that have played the Jazz — and center Rudy Gobert who has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 — since the start of March. Those teams that have faced Gobert in recent days will likely face some testing. It's unclear at this point if the Sixers will also be tested.

The closure means that Thursday night’s Dan + Shay concert is postponed.

The Wells Fargo Center is also home of NBC Sports Philadelphia's offices and studios.

The move to prevent large-scale events comes as COVID-19 cases continue to spread across the Philadelphia region, United States and world.

There are dozens of people in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware who have already tested positive for COVID-19.

This story is developing and will be updated.