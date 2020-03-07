What to Know Cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County and Delaware County in Pennsylvania and Camden County in New Jersey.

The cases were found with local lab tests. Samples will be sent to the CDC for confirmation.

Philadelphia is preparing to fight the virus' spread as more suburban cases are reported.

Philadelphia's suburbs have begun to report cases of the new coronavirus, and the city itself is preparing to fight an outbreak. Here is an updated list of local cases as of Monday, March 9.

Montgomery County

Officials confirmed five positive tests for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

On Monday, Pennsylvania health officials announced that a man from Montgomery County is the fifth case in the suburban Philadelphia county. The man was listed in critical condition while being treated at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He had been exposed overseas, health officials said.

The first two people who tested positive for COVID-19 – a man and a woman – live in Worcester Township and Lower Gwynedd Township, respectively, and got infected after traveling to states where the virus is present, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said. Their test results will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

The third and fourth cases were announced Thursday. The two new cases, both adults, have mild symptoms and are isolated at their home in Lower Merion, officials said.

Germantown Academy is closed until at least Wednesday due a student who is a relative with one of the infected people.

Germantown Academy in Montgomery County has temporarily closed after one of its students interacted with a family member who tested positive for new coronavirus. NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal has reaction from students and local residents.

Delaware County

One case of the new coronavirus has been reported in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. The patient, a woman, is quarantining herself at home after testing positive for the virus.

She had traveled to an area in the United States where coronavirus is present, Delaware County Council member Monica Taylor said during a news conference. Now that the local testing has come back positive, the results must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Samples have been sent to the federal lab.

“They’re aggressively chasing down where this person was, who they had contact with and reaching out to them," Delaware County Emergency Services Department Head Timothy Boyce said.

In addition to the Delaware County case, on Friday, Pennsylvania health officials also announced a postie COVID-19 test in Wayne County. That person is an adult who recently traveled extensively in Europe, including to countries where the new virus is widespread, according to Dr. Sharon Watkins, the director for the state's Bureau of Epidemiology.

Camden County

One new coronavirus case has been reported in Camden County, New Jersey. That patient, a man in his 60s, is currently hospitalized in stable condition at Jefferson Cherry Hill hospital.

In this case as well, local testing has come back positive and now must be confirmed by the CDC.

The Camden County man is one of six New Jersey residents who contracted the virus.

“While we know that any case of coronavirus presents a cause for concern for our residents, we want to emphasize that this case only reemphasizes the need to follow personal hygiene guidelines vigilantly, this should not be a cause for panic and the risk to the general public remains low,” Camden County health officer Paschal Nwako said.