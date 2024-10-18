Skip to content
Delaware
3 hours ago
1 dead, 3 injured in Wilmington, Del. multiple shooting
Live: NBC 10
Live: 24/7 News from NBC10
Montgomery County
2 hours ago
Police: Horsham man raped 10-month-old boy, made child porn of the attacks
New Jersey
2 mins ago
Mother, daughter fatally shot inside New Jersey home; investigation underway
Decision 2024
12 mins ago
Harris says Trump ‘devalues' women's ability to make their own choices
New Jersey
15 mins ago
Bodycam video shows moments after car slams into police vehicle with K9 inside
Wawa
42 mins ago
60,000 Wawa-branded tumblers recalled, metal straws can cut customers
Chester County
3 hours ago
2 more men arrested after shooting erupts in fight over garbage bag full of we...
Halloween
4 hours ago
What age should kids stop trick-or-treating?
Celebrity News
37 mins ago
Young Thug changes plea to guilty in Georgia's longest-running criminal trial
Local
Halloween
1 hour ago
Halloween festivities kickoff throughout the region with record-breaking warmth
Philadelphia
3 hours ago
Over 3,000 Philly votes may be thrown out on Election Day because of flaws. Check your...
Battleground Politics
6 hours ago
New Jersey Senate candidates Andy Kim, Curtis Bashaw discuss the issues
Top Videos
U.S. & World
Health care
2 hours ago
Obamacare enrollment opens as Republicans threaten the health insurance program used by millions
Decision 2024
2 hours ago
How the ballot-counting rules differ across the key battleground states
Crime and Courts
3 hours ago
Man who killed eagles and trafficked their parts faces sentencing Thursday
Entertainment
Celebrity News
8 mins ago
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes details son Bronze's scary allergic reaction
Celebrity News
1 hour ago
New owner of Matthew Perry's house shares how she will honor ‘Friends' actor
Celebrity News
20 hours ago
Hugh Grant reveals the names of his two youngest daughters for the first time
Decision 2024
Decision 2024
Sep 13
Plan Your Vote
Decision 2024
Oct 23
What to know ahead of Election Day 2024 in Pa., NJ, Del.
Decision 2024
2 hours ago
We asked why you're voting. See what others said — and discover your voter type
Decision 2024
1 hour ago
Philly judge puts challenge of Elon Musk's $1M-a-day voter sweepstakes on hold
Decision 2024
3 hours ago
How each of the 7 key swing states would handle a 2024 recount
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 29
When is the Eagles' next game? Date, time and how to watch Week 9 vs. Jags
Eagles blog
3 hours ago
The remarkable emergence of Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra
Eagles feature
11 hours ago
How Jahan Dotson is staying patient without seeing targets
Eagles blog
11 hours ago
Nick Sirianni knows what he wants Eagles' identity to be
Sunday Night Football: Colts vs. Vikings
Colts
vs
Vikings
Philly Live
Philly live
4 hours ago
Paris Baguette shares ghoulish looking Halloween treats with Philly Live
Philly live
5 hours ago
Here's how Unite for HER is supporting women going to battle against breast cancer
Philly live
5 hours ago
Center City restaurant prepares to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos
Business
News
45 mins ago
How much money you'd have now if you invested $1,000 in Apple 10 years ago
News
45 mins ago
Amazon's cloud unit records highest profit margin in at least a decade
News
55 mins ago
Friday's jobs report is expected to show the slowest pace of hiring in years
News
Local News
Daylight saving time is coming to an end. When is it? Here's what to know
Watch
•
Oct 18
Man critically injured in North Philly shooting, police say
6 hours ago
The breakfast club: NBC10 Morning News folks reveal Halloween costumes
Watch
•
6 hours ago
U.S. & World
New York woman charged with pepper-spraying Muslim Uber driver as he prayed
3 hours ago
You can now use Gemini AI with Google Maps and Waze. Here's how it works
Watch
•
24 mins ago
Russia fined Google so much money this headline doesn't have room for all the 0s
Watch
•
5 hours ago
Politics News
How long will it take for the presidential race to be called after Election Day?
Watch
•
24 mins ago
Biden, First Lady welcome trick-or-treaters at White House
Watch
•
7 hours ago
Church near Pa. Capitol becomes peace hub hoping to protect democracy in divisive election
9 hours ago
Sports News
Announcer Bob Costas retires from calling MLB games after 44 years: Report
1 hour ago
WNBA coaching tracker: Seven teams with vacancies after 2024 season
Watch
•
4 hours ago
Yes, a Patriots plane just flew the World Series champion Dodgers to LA
Watch
•
26 mins ago
Entertainment News
Olivia Rodrigo recalls ‘freaking out' in interrogation at border after being mistaken for criminal
21 hours ago
Former President Barack Obama reacts to Malia Obama dropping last name professionally
Watch
•
11 hours ago
Tom Hanks reveals his movie lines that fans quote the most: ‘People yell a bunch of stuff at me'
23 hours ago
Philly Live
Ever pre-gamed at an orchestra concert? Ensemble Arts Philly brings back happy hour experience
Watch
•
Oct 30
History and hip-hop comes alive as ‘Hamilton' returns to Philadelphia stage
Watch
•
Oct 30
Jason Kelce and the Eagles are back with a new Christmas album
Watch
•
Oct 29
Business News
Comcast's potential cable networks separation will test the appetite for media reconfiguration
15 mins ago
Here's how much money you need to make an hour to comfortably afford rent in 15 major U.S. cities
1 hour ago
Amazon's advertising business grew 19% in the third quarter
1 hour ago
Health News
South Jersey hospital connecting parents to their NICU babies with new cameras
Watch
•
7 hours ago
Inspira Medical Center Vineland installs cameras inside NICU to connect parents with newborns
Watch
•
7 hours ago
Pennsylvania AG sues Prospect Medical Holdings over closure of hospitals
Watch
•
Oct 30
NBC10 Responds
People are changing their holiday travel plans to save, here's how their doing it
Watch
•
Oct 28
Some customers still waiting for restored Ticketmaster tickets after thefts
Watch
•
Oct 25
When a product warranty wouldn't get him a repair or replacement, here's how his issue was resolved
Watch
•
Oct 24
