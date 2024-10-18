Police investigate after four men were shot -- including one man who was killed -- in a shooting that happened in Wilmington, Del. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.
Delaware 3 hours ago

1 dead, 3 injured in Wilmington, Del. multiple shooting

Live: NBC 10

Live: 24/7 News from NBC10

Corporal Kevin Sloan and K9 Saltz of the Moorestown Police Department
New Jersey 15 mins ago

Bodycam video shows moments after car slams into police vehicle with K9 inside

HALO tumblers that have been recalled because their metal straws can cut customers' mouths.
Wawa 42 mins ago

60,000 Wawa-branded tumblers recalled, metal straws can cut customers

Local

See all
Halloween 1 hour ago

Halloween festivities kickoff throughout the region with record-breaking warmth

QR code to scan to check the status of your ballot if you're a Philadelphia resident.
Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Over 3,000 Philly votes may be thrown out on Election Day because of flaws. Check your...

Republican Curtis Bashaw (left) and Democratic Rep. Andy Kim (right)
Battleground Politics 6 hours ago

New Jersey Senate candidates Andy Kim, Curtis Bashaw discuss the issues

Most Read

Corporal Kevin Sloan and K9 Saltz of the Moorestown Police Department
New Jersey 15 mins ago

Bodycam video shows moments after car slams into police vehicle with K9 inside

HALO tumblers that have been recalled because their metal straws can cut customers' mouths.
Wawa 42 mins ago

60,000 Wawa-branded tumblers recalled, metal straws can cut customers

Top Videos

See all

U.S. & World

See all
Becerra
Health care 2 hours ago

Obamacare enrollment opens as Republicans threaten the health insurance program used by millions

Utah Officials Count Ballots For 2020 U.S. Presidential Election
Decision 2024 2 hours ago

How the ballot-counting rules differ across the key battleground states

Eagles
Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

Man who killed eagles and trafficked their parts faces sentencing Thursday

Entertainment

See all
Brittany Mahomes
Celebrity News 8 mins ago

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes details son Bronze's scary allergic reaction

Matthew Perry
Celebrity News 1 hour ago

New owner of Matthew Perry's house shares how she will honor ‘Friends' actor

Actor Hugh Grant
Celebrity News 20 hours ago

Hugh Grant reveals the names of his two youngest daughters for the first time

Decision 2024

See all
Plan Your Vote
Decision 2024 Sep 13

Plan Your Vote

Straight on row of voting booths at polling station during American election. US flag in background.
Decision 2024 Oct 23

What to know ahead of Election Day 2024 in Pa., NJ, Del.

Decision 2024 2 hours ago

We asked why you're voting. See what others said — and discover your voter type

Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York.
Decision 2024 1 hour ago

Philly judge puts challenge of Elon Musk's $1M-a-day voter sweepstakes on hold

Judge Robert Rosenberg of the Broward County Canvassing Board uses a magnifying glass to examine a dimpled chad on a punch card ballot on Nov. 24, 2000 during a vote recount in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Decision 2024 3 hours ago

How each of the 7 key swing states would handle a 2024 recount

Philadelphia Eagles

See all

Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles Oct 29

When is the Eagles' next game? Date, time and how to watch Week 9 vs. Jags

CINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 27: Grant Calcaterra #81 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Eagles blog 3 hours ago

The remarkable emergence of Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra

Eagles feature 11 hours ago

How Jahan Dotson is staying patient without seeing targets

Eagles blog 11 hours ago

Nick Sirianni knows what he wants Eagles' identity to be

Sunday Night Football: Colts vs. Vikings

See more
Colts
vs
Vikings

Philly Live

See all
Philly live 4 hours ago

Paris Baguette shares ghoulish looking Halloween treats with Philly Live

Philly live 5 hours ago

Here's how Unite for HER is supporting women going to battle against breast cancer

Philly live 5 hours ago

Center City restaurant prepares to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos

Business

See all
The Apple logo hangs on an Apple Store on March 25, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
News 45 mins ago

How much money you'd have now if you invested $1,000 in Apple 10 years ago

Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services, speaks during The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach, California, on Oct. 21, 2024.
News 45 mins ago

Amazon's cloud unit records highest profit margin in at least a decade

Hiring signs outside a Stewart’s gas station in Catskill, New York, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. 
News 55 mins ago

Friday's jobs report is expected to show the slowest pace of hiring in years

News

Local News

Turning off alarm clock, waking up

Daylight saving time is coming to an end. When is it? Here's what to know

Watch
Police investigate the scene after a man was injured in a shooting along North 22nd Street in Philadelphia early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

Man critically injured in North Philly shooting, police say

NBC10 morning team in breakfast costumes

The breakfast club: NBC10 Morning News folks reveal Halloween costumes

Watch

U.S. & World

Uber

New York woman charged with pepper-spraying Muslim Uber driver as he prayed

Google Gemini product lead retreats from social media after troubled AI product launch led to harassment

You can now use Gemini AI with Google Maps and Waze. Here's how it works

Watch
Russian President Vladimir Putin seen during the plenary session of the Commonwealth of the Independent States (CIS) Summit, on October 14, 2022 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Russia fined Google so much money this headline doesn't have room for all the 0s 

Watch

Politics News

How long will it take for the presidential race to be called after Election Day?

Watch
Joe Biden will Jill Biden dressed as a Panda

 Biden, First Lady welcome trick-or-treaters at White House

Watch
Sunlight shines through a stained-glass window

Church near Pa. Capitol becomes peace hub hoping to protect democracy in divisive election

Sports News

Bob Costas

Announcer Bob Costas retires from calling MLB games after 44 years: Report

Weatherspoon White Sides

WNBA coaching tracker: Seven teams with vacancies after 2024 season

Watch
AirKraft, the New England Patriots' jet plane, took the World Series champion Dodgers back to Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

Yes, a Patriots plane just flew the World Series champion Dodgers to LA

Watch

Entertainment News

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo recalls ‘freaking out' in interrogation at border after being mistaken for criminal

Former U.S. President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama reacts to Malia Obama dropping last name professionally

Watch
Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks reveals his movie lines that fans quote the most: ‘People yell a bunch of stuff at me'

Philly Live

Ever pre-gamed at an orchestra concert? Ensemble Arts Philly brings back happy hour experience

Watch

History and hip-hop comes alive as ‘Hamilton' returns to Philadelphia stage

Watch

Jason Kelce and the Eagles are back with a new Christmas album

Watch

Business News

Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast Corporation, at center, during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 12, 2023.

Comcast's potential cable networks separation will test the appetite for media reconfiguration

Here’s how much money you need to make an hour to comfortably afford rent in 15 major U.S. cities

Here's how much money you need to make an hour to comfortably afford rent in 15 major U.S. cities

Amazon’s advertising business grew 19% in the third quarter

Amazon's advertising business grew 19% in the third quarter

Health News

South Jersey hospital connecting parents to their NICU babies with new cameras

Watch

Inspira Medical Center Vineland installs cameras inside NICU to connect parents with newborns

Watch

Pennsylvania AG sues Prospect Medical Holdings over closure of hospitals

Watch

NBC10 Responds

People are changing their holiday travel plans to save, here's how their doing it

Watch

Some customers still waiting for restored Ticketmaster tickets after thefts

Watch

When a product warranty wouldn't get him a repair or replacement, here's how his issue was resolved

Watch
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us