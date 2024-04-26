Cramer's week ahead: Fed meeting and earnings from Apple, Amazon, Eli Lilly

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday walked investors through next week on Wall Street, highlighting earnings from Apple, Amazon and Eli Lilly.

He also said to pay attention to the Fed's meeting and employment figures from the Department of Labor.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday walked investors through next week on Wall Street. It's a week jam-packed with notable events, including earnings from Apple, Amazon and Eli Lilly. He also said to pay attention to Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting and Friday's employment figures from the Department of Labor.

"We have to run such a ridiculous gauntlet next week that I have no idea how it'll play out," he said. "But I do think the economy's getting weaker—I just hope the Federal Reserve has noticed."

Sunday night brings a "60 Minutes" interview with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and Cramer said the program may have the potential to move the company's stock. On Monday, online personal finance company SoFi reports, as well as pizza chain Domino's.

Tuesday brings a slew of reports, including pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly. Cramer said the results will give insight into how the company's weight loss and diabetes drug is selling, as well as more information about when its Alzheimer's treatment could be approved by the Food and Drug Administration. McDonald's, Amazon and Starbucks will also report on Tuesday. Cramer will be waiting to hear how Amazon's advertising business is performing, as well as whether it's lowered the cost of sending packages. As for Starbucks, Cramer said he's wondering how the coffee chain's business in China is faring and if it's made progress solving throughput issues.

CVS and Pfizer will report on Wednesday. Cramer said he'll be watching to see how CVS's business holds up against competition from Amazon and Walgreens. He said he's wondering what Pfizer's anti-cancer franchise Seagen has done for the company. Wednesday also brings reports from Wingstop, Carvana and Marriott. Cramer will also be tuning in to comments from the Fed that day.

Apple will report on Thursday, and Cramer noted there's been a lot of negative sentiment from investors surrounding the company. He said the Apple's partnership with Nvidia that enables enterprise uses for the Vision Pro might help the stock.

On Friday, Cramer will be paying attention to employment figures from the government, which could help Wall Street get a better read on the state of the economy.

