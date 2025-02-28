Zelenskyy won't apologize to Trump, but calls clash ‘not good for both sides'
The Ukraine president spoke on Fox News hours after a loud argument with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance at a White House meeting.
Black woman who retired at 30: Financial independence is ‘not just for white guys'
Persistent wage and wealth gaps make it harder for Black Americans to retire on a similar timeline to their white peers. Blogger hopes to inspire change.
Intel delays Ohio chip plant opening to next decade, was supposed to start production by 2026
Intel is pushing off the opening of its Ohio chip manufacturing facility, the embattled chipmaker said Friday.
Block's 28% plunge in February leads fintech sell-off, while Stripe shows benefit of staying private
Fintech stocks plummeted in February, paced by Block’s drop, but Stripe’s valuation soared to a near-record high in the private market.
The first quarter is on track for negative GDP growth, Atlanta Fed indicator says
The central bank’s GDPNow tracker of incoming metrics is indicating that gross domestic product is on pace to shrink by 1.5%.