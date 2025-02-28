Business

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during an interview with Fox News Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier on Special Report With Bret Baier at the Fox News studios on Feb. 28, 2025 in Washington, DC.
News 3 hours ago

Zelenskyy won't apologize to Trump, but calls clash ‘not good for both sides'

The Ukraine president spoke on Fox News hours after a loud argument with President Trump and Vice President JD Vance at a White House meeting.

