A Delaware drunk driver chased after his ex-girlfriend and crashed into a bus while fleeing from state troopers who were injured during the pursuit, investigators said.

On April 25, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Delaware State Police responded to a distress call from a woman on her way to Delaware State Police Troop 2 in Newark. The woman said she was being chased by her ex-boyfriend, identified by investigators as 20-year-old Noah Howell of Seaford, Delaware.

The woman accused Howell of striking her vehicle multiple times with his blue Hyundai Santa Fe. The woman arrived at the Troop 2 parking lot and Howell struck her vehicle again with the Hyundai, investigators said.

Howell then got out of his SUV and climbed onto the hood of the woman’s car, according to police.

Howell then ignored commands from responding state troopers, got back into his vehicle and began accelerating when a trooper tried to stop him through the open driver’s side window, officials said. The trooper was then thrown from the SUV, according to investigators.

As Howell fled, he then crashed his SUV into two vehicle barrier posts in front of Troop 2 before fleeing the parking lot, officials said.

Howell then entered the property of the nearby William Keene Elementary School and drove through a metal fence before fleeing toward Pulaski Highway as the troopers pursued him, officials said. Howell then crashed into a Dart bus at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 72, officials said. Howell then tried to escape on foot but was captured, according to investigators.

State police said Howell smelled like alcohol. The troopers searched his vehicle and found multiple empty liquor bottles, according to investigators.

Howell was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being placed into custody. Three troopers were also injured, treated and released from the hospital.

Howell is charged with criminal mischief, disregarding a police officer, resisting arrest with force of violence, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving while suspended or revoked, aggressive driving and other traffic violations.

He was arraigned and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $32,700 cash bond.