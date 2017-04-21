Wawa Welcome America! | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Wawa Welcome America!

Wawa Welcome America!

6 Days of Festival Fun Runs June 29 - July 4th

Tuesday, Jul 5, 2016 at 06:59 AM EDT

Philly Remembers Why We Celebrate

The 4th of July festivities in Philadelphia included a reading of the Declaration of Independence and an opportunity to honor those who fought for our freedom.

Sunday, Jul 3, 2016 at 10:38 PM EDT

PHOTOS: Wawa Welcome America Events

Take a look back at all of the Wawa Welcome America! events from 2016!

Tuesday, Jun 28, 2016 at 12:42 AM EDT

Where to Park During Wawa Welcome America

The Philadelphia Parking Authority has located three parking locations as the Away Welcome America festivities kick off this weekend.

Monday, Jul 4, 2016 at 10:15 AM EDT
By Dan Stamm

Who's Playing Wawa Welcome America Festival?

The Wawa Welcome America! Festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway on the Fourth...View gallery

  • Welcome America Fireworks Art Museum
  • Leon Bridges
  • Leslie Odom Jr.
Monday, Jul 4, 2016 at 12:07 PM EDT

Philly Mayor Jim Kenney Honors Gamble & Huff

During Monday's Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Mall, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney honored Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff for their "Sound of Philadelphia."

About

This year’s Wawa Welcome America! festival features 35 events, 350 performers and 100 hours of fun in Center City and in the neighborhoods. All events are free and curated to be family-friendly and inclusive.

Fifty-six Philadelphia partners have come together under the Wawa Welcome America! umbrella to offer events tied to Philadelphia’s celebration of our city’s history and the USA.

Festival events will broadcast and stream live on all the NBC10 platforms and for the first time in Welcome America Inc. history, Telemundo62 will broadcast and stream the festival live in Spanish.

