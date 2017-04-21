This year’s Wawa Welcome America! festival features 35 events, 350 performers and 100 hours of fun in Center City and in the neighborhoods. All events are free and curated to be family-friendly and inclusive.

Fifty-six Philadelphia partners have come together under the Wawa Welcome America! umbrella to offer events tied to Philadelphia’s celebration of our city’s history and the USA.

Festival events will broadcast and stream live on all the NBC10 platforms and for the first time in Welcome America Inc. history, Telemundo62 will broadcast and stream the festival live in Spanish.