The director of Delaware County's Department of Emergency Services, Timothy Boyce, has been suspended by county officials after being accused of sexual abuse as well as sexual and age discrimination.

The move comes after two people who claim to have worked in Boyce's office have filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission saying that Boyce hired and promoted employees following his own "sexist personal preference" rather than experience or ability.

One of the workers also claims she was sexually assaulted by Boyce.

"What happened is just egregious," said Mark D. Schwartz, the lawyer representing the employees in this case. "It makes me sick to my stomach."

In documents submitted to the EEOC with claims against Boyce, one employee -- who Schwartz described as "older" -- complained that she had worked in Boyce's office for decades, yet saw her hours cut back and was required to share her workspace with another senior employee.

This worker claimed that other, younger female employees got preferential treatment and those with little to no experience instead saw promotions. In one alleged example, a newly-hired female employee with no background in government work got her own office and was promoted ahead of the employee who had decades of experience, according to the document.

"In these and other instances, job descriptions prove to be bogus. It is all a matter of Mr. Boyce's sexist personal preference in the fiefdom which he is allowed to run," the complaint reads.

Another employee, the complaint notes, accuses Boyce of sexually assaulting her in his office on Jan. 30, 2024.

In the complaint, the worker claims that the county was alerted of Boyce's behavior back in March.

"Notwithstanding, he has been permitted to remain, constituting a continuing menace to women," the employee wrote in the complaint.

According to this complaint, this employee -- who only had a background in hairdressing -- was hired by Boyce in December of last year as a coordinator and soon realized the hiring "was consistent with his practice of hiring and promoting attractive young women regardless of job description or ability."

This employee, according to court documents, said she was quickly promoted to be Boyce's executive assistant and given her own office next to his, just about a month after she was initially hired.

The employee claimed that Boyce made inappropriate comments, calling her "intriguing" and saying she "had a nice ass," according to the document.

Eventually, on Jan. 30, Boyce allegedly invited her into his office where he grabbed her face and pulled her in for a kiss, according to the complaint. Boyce also allegedly kissed the employee's cheek after she turned her face.

He then allegedly told her "you have a really nice ass, let me feel it," before grabbing the employee's backside, according to the complaint.

The employee said she then cried in her car and called out of work the next day. She said she then texted Boyce directly a few days later and told him "you took advantage of me."

"She texted him and said, 'you treated me like a piece of meat,'" said Schwartz. "It's disguising."

Boyce allegedly responded "that was never my intention and I apologize. I have respect for you. Never my intention to come on to you," according to the complaint.

In a statement on these claims, Delaware County officials said that they immediately placed Boyce on leave upon learning of an investigation into these allegations.

“County Council is committed to protecting our workforce and part of that commitment is ensuring a fair and thorough examination of any complaints or allegations made by our County team. The safety and security of every County employee is a vital priority of County Council and County management. Harassment, discrimination, and/or retaliation are not tolerated at the County and Council is committed to ensuring that the work environment is safe for all county employees,” county officials wrote in a statement to NBC10.

In this statement, officials said they are also interviewing members of Boyce’s office.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office told NBC10 that it is conducting its own investigation into these accusations.

Boyce has been suspended with pay and, on Thursday, he did not return multiple attempts at requests for comment.