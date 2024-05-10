Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta 2024: Schedule, how to watch, parking and more

This weekend, all eyes will be on the Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey, for the 85th Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta.

The top collegiate rowing teams in the country will be on the water for this historic competition.

Previously the event was held on Philadelphia's Schuylkill River but moved due to a dredging project.

"We are thrilled and honored that the Dad Vail is returning to Camden County after last year’s incredible turn out," Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr said in a news release. “We cannot wait to welcome the thousands of world class athletes and the more than 30,000 fans back to the renowned Cooper River Park rowing venue, which is home to many prestigious rowing events and boasts a world-class, Olympic-distance, 2000-meter narrow and sheltered straightaway.”

Thinking about going? The races are free! There is no fee for spectators.

When do the races take place?

The completion kicks off around 8 a.m. Friday. Races are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

You can check out the full racing schedule on dadvail.org.

Headed to the regatta?

Cooper River Park is located at 7050 N Park Drive in Pennsauken, just 7 miles from Boathouse Row.

The park is 346 acres and runs through Pennsauken, Cherry Hill, Collingswood and Haddon Township.

The regatta's website provided driving directions:

From the NJ Turnpike: Take Exit 4 to Route 73 North heading toward Philadelphia. Take left onto Route 38 West, then exit south on Cuthbert Blvd., just beyond exit tto Rte. 70 is North Park Blvd. and the race course.

From I-95 and Philadelphia: Go over Ben Franklin Bridge on 676 (US 30). Continue on HWY 38 heading east for 0.6 miles. Bear right on US 70 heading east for 1.1 miles to N Park Blvd.

From I-295 in New Jersey (runs parallel to NJ Turnpike): Take Route 70 West; Head south on Cuthbert Blvd. to North Park Blvd. and take right to parking area.

Parking at the regatta?

The regatta's website said parking is located at the main concourse area near the finish line.

Additional parking will be located at the corner of Cuthbert Ave and North Park Drive, across from Double Tree Hotel. As well as additional street parking on North Park Drive.

Click here for the regatta's parking map.

Best place to view the races?

Event organizers said anywhere on North or South Park Drive will have viewing areas. There will also be grandstands by the finish line area.

If you can't make it in person, the races will also be live-streamed on the Dad Vail homepage.

What will the weather look like for the regatta?

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley is tracking gusty conditions and rain showers for Friday, but the skies will clear for Saturday.

History of the Dad Vail Regatta

The regatta, established in 1934, is the largest collegiate rowing event in North America, drawing thousands of athletes from more than 100 colleges and universities from across the United States and Canada, organizers said.

"The Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta was started by two men with ties to rowing at the University of Pennsylvania. The individuals were ‘Rusty’ Callow and Lev Brett," race organizers said on the event's website. "Callow was then coach at Penn and laid the foundation. Brett was credited with being the architect. Their goal was to have a college regatta for developing crew programs."