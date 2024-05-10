Hundreds of people are walking through the streets of University City in Philadelphia on Friday night carrying Palestinian flags.

SkyForce10 was over the crowd as they moved from 38th and Walnut streets toward Sansom Street and then back toward the campus of University of Pennsylvania.

This all comes hours after police in Philadelphia arrested and removed more than 30 pro-Palestinian protesters as they disbanded their encampment that was on the University of Pennsylvania's campus for more than two weeks.

The officers moved in during the early morning hours before daybreak on Friday, May 10, following rain overnight. NBC10 was live at the scene just after 5:30 a.m. as dozens of police officers on bike and foot moved in and gave the protesters a 2-minute warning to leave the campus or face possible arrests.

Leaders at the university shared a statement on Friday saying that the College Green where the encampment was for weeks will remain closed off until further notice. Anyone looking to access the area will need to show a student ID, known as a PennCard.

"Our community has been under threat and our campus disrupted for too long. Passion for a cause cannot supersede the safety and operations of our University. Early this morning, we took action, with support from local law enforcement, to remove the encampment. We would like to express our gratitude to the City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Police Department for their support. This is an unfortunate but necessary step to prevent violence, restore operations, and return our campus to our community," Unversity interim president Dr. Larry Jackson said in the statement on the school's website. "Under these extraordinary circumstances, and to provide for the safety of our community, access to the College Green area of campus will be restricted until further notice. Those wishing to enter the area will be required to show a valid PennCard. Those without proper identification will be asked to leave and, if necessary, will be escorted off campus, or considered trespassing."