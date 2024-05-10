Person stabbed during altercation on SEPTA train at Center City station, officials say

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in the forearm during an altercation on a Broad-Street Line train Friday evening, officials with SEPTA said.

The altercation happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Walnut-Locust Station in Center City, according to officials.

SEPTA police were able to take the victim who was stabbed to a nearby hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The suspect who allegedly stabbed the person fled the scene, SEPTA officials said.

