SEPTA

Person stabbed during altercation on SEPTA train at Center City station, officials say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police investigating stabbing at Walnut-Locust Station in Center City
NBC10 Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in the forearm during an altercation on a Broad-Street Line train Friday evening, officials with SEPTA said.

The altercation happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Walnut-Locust Station in Center City, according to officials.

SEPTA police were able to take the victim who was stabbed to a nearby hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The suspect who allegedly stabbed the person fled the scene, SEPTA officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

SEPTAPhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us