Need something to do this Mother's Day weekend in Philadelphia? Here are 5 ideas

Mother's Day is filled with celebrations, love and special events.

From jewelry-making to brunch to shopping, here are FIVE events to check out this weekend in Philadelphia that will help you celebrate YOURSELF or the mom in your life.

Pre-Mother's Day floral workshop at Dock Street Brewery

📍 2118 Washington Ave.

🕔 From noon– 2 p.m.

📅 Saturday, May 11



Show your mom how much you appreciate her with a handmade bouquet. Dock Street Brewery is hosting a fun and creative event where you can learn how to arrange floral bouquets just in time for Mother's Day.

Spirit of Philadelphia Mother's Day signature brunch cruise

📍 401 South Christopher Columbus Blvd.

🕔 Board: 9:30 a.m. Cruise: 10:00 a.m. to noon

📅 Sunday, May 12



Brunch is always a good idea! Sail along the Delaware River on the Signature Philadelphia Mother’s Day Brunch Cruise. This is a chance to treat the mother in your life to a lavish experience featuring a buffet, bottomless mimosas, and amazing views of the city.

Mother's Day jewelry-making experience at Hyatt Centric Philadelphia

📍 1620 Chancellor St.

🕔 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

📅 Sunday, May 12



Want to learn new skills and create original jewelry? Philadelphia-based designer Adrienne Manno is hosting a jewelry-making workshop for beginners at the Hyatt Centric Philadelphia. All materials will be provided, but you are encouraged to BYO beads, charms, or broken jewelry to fix or re-design.

Take a "MOMent" at the Kimpton Palomar Hotel in Philadelphia

📍 117 S. 17th St.

📅 Offered now through May 31



Need some time away from the kids? Spend this Mother's Day Weekend relaxing and rejuvenating at the Kimpton Palomar Philadelphia. The hotel is offering its "Take a MOMent" package for all the moms out there.

Northern Liberties Mother's Day Shopping Stroll, Sidewalk Sale and Farmers Market

📍 N. 2nd St.

🕔10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

📅 Saturday, May 11



Pick up a gift for your mom and support a local business. Northern Liberties Bussiness Improvement District is hosting the first-ever Mother's Day Shopping Stroll, Sidewalk Sale, and Farmers' Market. The event includes a live DJ, free treats for moms, family fun, and more.