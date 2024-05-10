Sorry mom! Rain is in the Mother's Day weather forecast

Got Mother’s Day plans? The biggest question behind, "what are we doing for mom?" Is probably, "what’s the weather going to be like?"

Unfortunately, rain is in the First Alert Weather forecast for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Sunday, May 12, 2024. However, the whole day shouldn’t be a washout.

Here’s a look at the next few days of weather in the Philadelphia region:

Temps cool off on wet, dreary Friday

In a nutshell, Friday's weather was dreary. A low-pressure system swept into the Delaware Valley, bringing with it a batch of rain, some gusty winds and chillier temps than normal.

Rain and wind through the afternoon and into the evening will keep temps parked in the low 50s. Then Friday night, be careful where you park if you’re near the coast, minor to moderate flooding is expected.

The Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches and Delaware Bay will see gusty wind and high tide combine, threatening moderate flooding late Friday evening. However, the Delaware River is not going to be spared either, with minor flooding expected to kick in late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Coastal flood warnings are in effect in parts of Kent County in Delaware and Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

NBC10 Coastal flood warnings are in effect May 10 until early on May 11, 2024.

Clear skies Saturday

Things are looking up for Saturday. We’re forecasting a nice turnaround with partly sunny skies and a warm-up into the 60s, for most neighborhoods.

NBC10 Saturday and Sunday weather forecast for Philadelphia region.

It’s a brief break, so maybe plan to sneak in some outdoor time.

Rain returns on Mother’s Day

Unfortunately for Mother's Day on Sunday, it seems the gloom isn't quite done with us.

Another round of low pressure is rolling in, bringing more showers in the morning. They should be light and not too much of a hassle, but they stick around into the afternoon.

We could see some drying by the end of Sunday, with a few peeks of sunshine. It'll still be on the cooler side, though, with highs just in the 50s. So, if you're planning something special for mom (especially on the early side) maybe keep it indoors or pack an umbrella, just in case.

NBC10 Philadelphia weather forecast for Mother's Day 2024.

