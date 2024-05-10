Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public's help identifying suspects they say are wanted in connection to vandalism at an apartment building that caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

The vandalism happened in the late evening hours of May 1 at the Olympic Tower Apartments in the Walnut Hill section of West Philadelphia, police said.

The suspects broke the windows on the first floor of the apartment building and threw glass bottles that left splattered purple paint on the outside of the building when they broke, police said.

Wanted: Suspects for Vandalism in the 18th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/Am9mnxbNOL pic.twitter.com/dJWwLPYRF9 — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) May 10, 2024

To fix the damage to the building, it's estimated to cost $100,000, officials said.

Police say the ten people who are wanted in connection to this incident were wearing black clothing and most of them were wearing masks on their faces.

Thankfully, no one was hurt during this incident, according to officials.

In a surveillance video shared by the Philadelphia Police Department, the vandals can be seen running up the apartment building in a large group.

In the video, some of them appear to break the windows using hammers.

At one point, one of them throws a container to the sidewalk and purple paint is left splattered on the ground as the others run by it.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).