One Jersey Shore town is going to be very busy this weekend thanks to a few big events that are expected to bring even bigger crowds.

In light of the jam-packed weekend in Wildwood, New Jersey, city officials moved up the start date for metered parking which usually starts on May 15 to this Thursday.

Léelo en español aquí

So, pack your patience and don't forget to pay the meter when you park before your Wildwood adventure.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Former Pres. Donald Trump rally

Former President Donald J. Trump will be in Wildwood on Saturday, May 11 for a campaign rally on the beach.

The event will take place between Adventure and Mariner's piers.

City officials say that parking will not be available near the boardwalk from Schellenger to Spicer avenues.

Trump Rally Traffic Advisory (wildwoodnj.org)

There is a drop-off location for attendees between Schellenger and Cedar avenues on Atlantic Avenue.

Spring Fling Festival

The Wildwoods Spring Fling Festival will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Byrne Plaza at 3400 Pacific Avenue.

The festival is a free event for all looking to do some shopping, eating and to enjoy great music by Basic Cable MTV Tribute & 99 Reasons.

Cars from the Kustom Hot Rod and Muscle Car Show will drive off of the boardwalk and head over to the festival for a crowning ceremony around 3 p.m.

Kustom Hot Rod & Muscle Car Show

On Friday and Saturday, the Spring Wildwood Kustom Hot Rod & Muscle Car Show will be hitting the boardwalk between 26th and Oak avenues.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will give car lovers a chance to see vehicles that are 15 years old and older of all makes and models.

An awards ceremony to celebrate the best of the best will take place at the Wildwoods Spring Fling Festival in Byrne Plaza on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Unfortunately, registration has closed for drivers looking to showcase their cars during the event. The good news is that the show is free for everyone to enjoy.

National cheerleading competition

On Saturday and Sunday the Spirit Brands National Cheerleading Championship will take place at the Wildwoods Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cheer teams will be performing choreographed routines to music with winning groups getting prizes.

A fee will be charged for admission at the door for attendees.