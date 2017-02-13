High Winds Do Damage Around Philly Region

Winds gusting to more than 50 mph caused the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team to issue a First Alert for most of the day Monday. Before daybreak, the wind had toppled trees, branches and power lines in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Plenty of trash cans, lawn furniture and other items not nailed down also blew into streets, and a trampoline even blocked Springertown and Hillside roads in Royersford, Montgomery County. The trampoline was removed before cameras could capture it. Before daybreak, crews responded to thousands of power outages, with a large amount in Delaware County, PECO reported. NBC10 cameras and viewers like you captured some of the damage left by the wind.