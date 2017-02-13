Downed Trees on Overhead Wires Take Out Some NJ Transit Service | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Downed Trees on Overhead Wires Take Out Some NJ Transit Service

    Handout
    NJ Transit tweeted this photo of downed wires early Monday.

    Roaring winds hampered the NJ Transit morning commute for tens of thousands of riders Monday, causing the suspension of two lines as gusts knocked down trees and power lines.

    NJ Transit said service on the Morris & Essex line, which was suspended in both directions shortly after 6 a.m. because of a downed tree in Morris Plaines, resumed around 7:30 a.m. with lingering delays up to 60 minutes.

    Service on the Gladstone branch remained suspended because a tree fell on wires in Bernardsville. Cross-honoring was in effect.

    The suspensions come as meteorologists warn damaging winds with gusts as high as 50 mph are possible throughout the day Monday. The strongest winds will gust from sunrise to late afternoon.

