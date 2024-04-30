The iconic Rocky statue is getting a spring spruce up. Here's when

Yo, Philly! The Rocky statue is getting a makeover.

The City of Philadelphia Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (OACCE) and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation announced there will be conservation maintenance treatments for the popular monument on Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8.

Officials said a team of professional public art conservators from Heritage Conservation Collective will clean and wax the statue during those days.

Temporary barriers and signage will be in place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to indicate ongoing work. Each day, those barriers will be taken down after work is completed to allow full access to visitors.

“The Rocky statue is beloved by residents and visitors of Philadelphia alike,” OACCE's Public Art Director Marguerite Anglin said in a news release.“Regular cleaning and waxing protects Rocky from weather-related damage and deterioration and helps preserve it for generations to come.”

Rocky was created by artist A. Thomas Schomberg in 1980. Sylvester Stallone gifted the statue to the City of Philadelphia, and it is part of the City’s permanent collection of over 1,000 public artworks.