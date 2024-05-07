Crews battle fire at abandoned school building in Camden

Fire crews were dispatched to a fire at the abandoned former Octavius Catto Public School building in Camden on Tuesday as a fire raged through the building.

At about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, flames could be seen emerging through a collapsed section of the building's roof as fire crews worked to put water on the flames.

Officials have not yet provided any information in what may have caused this fire nor have they said if anyone was injured -- or if anyone was inside the structure -- during this incident.

However, as of about 9:20 a.m., fire crews were working to extinguish the fire, and several firefighters could be seen walking along the roof of the building.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.