New Jersey

Crews battle fire at abandoned school building in Camden

On Tuesday morning, fire crews responded to the former Octavius Catto Public School building in Camden as flames could be seen pouring from the roof of the building

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire crews were dispatched to a fire at the abandoned former Octavius Catto Public School building in Camden on Tuesday as a fire raged through the building.

At about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, flames could be seen emerging through a collapsed section of the building's roof as fire crews worked to put water on the flames.

Léelo en español aquí.

Officials have not yet provided any information in what may have caused this fire nor have they said if anyone was injured -- or if anyone was inside the structure -- during this incident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

However, as of about 9:20 a.m., fire crews were working to extinguish the fire, and several firefighters could be seen walking along the roof of the building.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us