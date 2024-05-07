Man busted in NJ house robbery spree

A serial burglar who allegedly knocked off 15 burglaries in two New Jersey communities over the span of a week has been apprehended, authorities said Tuesday.

Christopher Green was arrested last week, the result of a multi-agency effort. He had been wanted in more than 15 burglaries in Lakewood and Toms River between March 30 and April 6, police say.

He allegedly had a handgun in at least one case.

Search warrants executed on residences and motor vehicles associated with Green yielded four firearms, including an AR15 and a sub gun, police said. They also recovered proceeds from some of the burglaries.

Green now faces a total of 17 criminal charges, including robbery, armed burglary, conspiracy and multiple weapons-related offenses. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.