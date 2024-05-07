Truck crashes into NJ Turnpike overpass, causes lane closure

Expect slowdowns on a stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike in South Jersey after a truck went off the road and got wedged under an overpass.

The tractor-trailer crash around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday caused crews to block the right lane of the southbound Turnpike between routes 38 and 73 in Mount Laurel.

The truck partially overturned and was wedged under the overpass which is used by service vehicles.

There weren't immediate backups, but expect traffic to snarl as the morning rush goes on.

Right lane blocked on NJ Turnpike southbound between Rt-38 and Rt-73. The left lane is getting by - no delays so far, but keep an eye out for emergency personnel walking around the roadway. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Q7wVmtUBCD — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) May 7, 2024

The force of the wreck caused major damage to the front of the truck.

The truck driver had to be extricated from the wreck and was hospitalized, a source close to the investigation said.

No word yet on when the scene will be cleared. Drivers wanting to avoid it can just take Interstate 295 instead.