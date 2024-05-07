first alert traffic

Truck crashes into NJ Turnpike overpass, causes lane closure

The truck driver had to be rescued from the wreck near Mount Laurel, Ne Jersey on May 7, 2024, a source said

By Dan Stamm

Expect slowdowns on a stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike in South Jersey after a truck went off the road and got wedged under an overpass.

The tractor-trailer crash around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday caused crews to block the right lane of the southbound Turnpike between routes 38 and 73 in Mount Laurel.

The truck partially overturned and was wedged under the overpass which is used by service vehicles.

There weren't immediate backups, but expect traffic to snarl as the morning rush goes on.

The force of the wreck caused major damage to the front of the truck.

The truck driver had to be extricated from the wreck and was hospitalized, a source close to the investigation said.

No word yet on when the scene will be cleared. Drivers wanting to avoid it can just take Interstate 295 instead.

