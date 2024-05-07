Lehigh Valley

Dog treats stuffed with fishhooks found along Pa. stretch of Appalachian Trail

Photos show fishhooks sticking out of dog treats found near the Lehigh Gap Nature Center over the weekend

By Dan Stamm

A Lehigh Valley nature center put out a warning after a hiker discovered dog treats with fishhooks in them along a stretch of the popular Appalachian Trail.

"Over the weekend, a hiker discovered dog treats embedded with fish hooks along the Appalachian Trail between PA Route 873 and the George W. Outerbridge Shelter," the Lehigh Gap Nature Center wrote on Facebook.

Photos shared by the nature center show what appear to be pig-in-a-blanket style pet treats with metal fish hooks sticking out of portions.

The section of trail where the sharp dog treats were found connects the Slatington-based nature center to the trail system "via the Woodpecker Trail," the nature center said.

The nature center said it removed the tainted treats and contacted authorities.

"Hikers with pets should use caution on the Appalachian Trail around the Lehigh Gap," the nature center said.

The Appalachian Trail is a popular hiking trail that runs more than 2,190 miles from Georgia to Maine.

