Auxiliary Bishop Punched in Face During NJ Mass: Deputies

An auxiliary bishop was punched in the face while saying prayers at a service Saturday in New Jersey, deputies and the archdiocese said.

The Rev. Manuel A. Cruz needed two stitches in his lip after the attack at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, the Essex Sheriff's Office said.

Cruz was offering the opening prayers at a service celebrating the life of baseball player Roberto Clemente when a man in a white robe punched him in the face, knocking him backward, Tap Into Newark reported.

Charles Miller, 48, of Newark, was arrested and charged with simple assault, deputies said. He had no criminal history.

Deputies were at the service because the Newark Archdiocese hires them for security, deputies said.