What to Know about winter storm We are expecting a winter storm to impact neighborhoods throughout the Delaware and Lehigh valleys this weekend, beginning Saturday afternoon.

The storm has a long way to go still until it arrives, so now is the time to get prepared.

The first significant snow in about two years could hit parts of the Philadelphia region this weekend, however it isn't expected to snow everywhere.

It's still too soon to put out estimated snow totals, but we want to make sure you have time to get ready for whatever Mother Nature brings. So, get your snow shovels ready and stay tuned to see if you'll need them where you live.

Léelo en español aquí.

Days ahead of the first flakes potentially falling on Saturday, here's what we know so far about how the storm may impact Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley, the Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and Delaware into Sunday.

What we know about the snow, rain chances at this point

The storm system was over the West Coast Wednesday and is expected to move across the southern United States in the days ahead. It could develop into a nor'easter as it approaches the Delaware and New Jersey coasts this weekend.

Currently, the storm has a long way to go before it will reach our region. Because of this, the exact path of the storm is still uncertain, but it's expected to start impacting the area starting midday Saturday.

Here is what we know -- at this point -- about the potential for snow this weekend. Click this photo to get the most recent First Alert Weather forecast.

As with many storms, the rain/snow line is critical and could wind up along the so-called I-95 corridor. Most areas will start with a period of snowfall, but as the storm gains strength a rain/snow line will likely establish somewhere along I-95.

That classic I-95 battleground look. ☔️❄️ pic.twitter.com/4Ccwere59p — Justin Godynick NBC10 (@JGodynick) January 3, 2024

For the Jersey Shore, most of South Jersey and Delaware this is a mainly rain event. However, the northern and western Pennsylvania suburbs could see several inches of snowfall -- with the greatest likelihood for snow in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

Temps hover around or just above freezing points north and west and in the 40s along the Jersey Shore and Delaware.

NBC10 Map shows the likeliness of Philadelphia-area neighborhoods to get snow this weekend.

Indications now suggest that the storm could intensify by Saturday evening, continuing with a mix of snow and rain overnight into Sunday. Lingering showers are possible throughout Sunday before the storm clears out by Sunday night.

The storm's trajectory is what we’ll be focusing on over the next 24 to 48 hours as it’s crucial in determining how bad it will be in various neighborhoods.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Justin Godynick is tracking a winter storm that is expected to bring snow, a wintry mix and rain to the region this weekend. Here's the latest as of midday Wednesday.

The storm will exit the area by early Sunday morning, and lingering flurries are possible into Sunday afternoon. Now is the time to plan ahead for the first significant winter storm in two seasons as Philly could break its longest snowless streak on record.

When was the last time we had significantly measurable snow in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia last had measurable snow on Feb. 1, 2023, when a meager 0.3 of an inch fell.

The last time Philadelphia got more than an inch of snow was more than 700 days ago! On Jan. 29, 2022, 5.8 inches of snow fell in Philadelphia, which helped the total snowfall for that storm at Philadelphia International Airport top out at 7.5 inches. Since then, Philly hasn’t seen more than an inch of snow on any day.

That same January 2022 storm left nearly 2 feet of snow in parts of New Jersey.

Now is the time to prepare for the storm

With several days to prepare, you should take steps now. Dig out the snow shovel and ice melt, grab that ice scraper and put it in your car, make sure to clear out gutters (that can even help if it rains) and potentially grab your sled out of the basement.

Here's the full checklist to make sure you're ready for whatever this storm brings:

NBC10 Here's the checklist for the possible January 2024 snow.

Stay ahead of the storm with NBC10

