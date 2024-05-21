Northeast Philadelphia

2 women found stabbed to death in basement of Northeast Philly home, police say

On Tuesday, officials said the bodies of 2 women -- aged 75 and 58 -- were discovered om the basement of a home located in the Crescentville section on Northeast Philadelphia

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after two women were found stabbed to death in the basement of a home in the Crescentville section of Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Police in Philadelphia are investigating after the bodies of two women who were stabbed to death were discovered in the basement of a home in the Crescentville section of Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a property located along the 6000 block of Bingham Street at about about 1:33 p.m.

At that time, officials said, the officers located a 75-year-old woman and a 58-year-old woman in the basement of the home after both women had suffered multiple stab wounds to the body.

Both women were pronounced at the scene at about 1:45 p.m. officials said.

Officials said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Northeast Philadelphia
