Yes, That Was Snow You Saw on the Ground Wednesday Morning. How Much Fell?

The first measurable snow of the winter season in Philadelphia came on Feb. 1, 2023

Snow Falls near the Linc
The snowless winter in Philadelphia is over!

While you might have been sleeping, snowflakes fell on Philadelphia, the suburbs and South Jersey. Snow stuck to cars, grass and other colder surfaces, leaving a white coating before daybreak. On roads, there were some slick spots.

With the sun shining, much of whatever snow did fall, quickly melted during the day.

How much snow fell?

The National Weather Service reported that just under 1/3 of an inch (0.3 of an inch) fell at Philadelphia International Airport before daybreak Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said it had been nearly a year (325 days) since Philly last got measurable snow -- at least 0.1 inch of snow on the ground.

Cape May Court House and Lower Township in South Jersey came in with the most snow at just 1 inch. Upper Deerfield Township, New Jersey, for 0.7 of an inch; Smyrna, Delaware, got 0.6 of an inch; and in Penn Wynne, Pennsylvania, 0.3 of an inch fell.

Snow totals in parts of New Jersey
When was the last time it took this long to get the 1st measurable snow of the winter season?

Normally by Feb. 1 we have had some snow on the ground.

The latest first snow of the season on record is Feb, 3, 1995. So, we cut it close.

