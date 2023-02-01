Yes, That Was Snow You Saw on the Ground Wednesday Morning. How Much Fell?

The snowless winter in Philadelphia is over!

#FirstAlertWeather: ❄️ You could be waking up to some snow falling this morning. It isn't expected to last much longer. You should keep an eye out, however, for some slippery spots. https://t.co/oP4I6DgG5k pic.twitter.com/L1UkHWg3j8 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) February 1, 2023

While you might have been sleeping, snowflakes fell on Philadelphia, the suburbs and South Jersey. Snow stuck to cars, grass and other colder surfaces, leaving a white coating before daybreak. On roads, there were some slick spots.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

With the sun shining, much of whatever snow did fall, quickly melted during the day.

How much snow fell?

The National Weather Service reported that just under 1/3 of an inch (0.3 of an inch) fell at Philadelphia International Airport before daybreak Wednesday.

The streak...is over. There was 0.3" of snow measured in Philly this morning. Thus ends the consecutive days without measurable snow in Philly streak at 325 days. Time to start a new streak! pic.twitter.com/gDXxpFJa7B — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 1, 2023

The National Weather Service said it had been nearly a year (325 days) since Philly last got measurable snow -- at least 0.1 inch of snow on the ground.

Cape May Court House and Lower Township in South Jersey came in with the most snow at just 1 inch. Upper Deerfield Township, New Jersey, for 0.7 of an inch; Smyrna, Delaware, got 0.6 of an inch; and in Penn Wynne, Pennsylvania, 0.3 of an inch fell.

NBC10

When was the last time it took this long to get the 1st measurable snow of the winter season?

Normally by Feb. 1 we have had some snow on the ground.

The latest first snow of the season on record is Feb, 3, 1995. So, we cut it close.

Be sure to download the NBC10 app so that you are prepared for snow or any other weather that comes our way.