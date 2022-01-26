Blizzard Warning at Shore, Nor'easter Could Dump 18+ Inches of Snow

What to Know About the Winter Storm A major nor'easter is expected to bring snow to the Philadelphia region Saturday, with the highest accumulations of more than a foot at the Jersey Shore and Delaware Beaches and up to 11 inches in Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs.

A blizzard warning has been issued for the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. A winter storm warning is in effect for Philadelphia, the immediate suburbs, Delaware and New Jersey.

A First Alert is in effect starting at 7 p.m. Friday and will last through Saturday's storm. Watch out for drifting snow, low visibility and dangerously cold conditions.

A nor'easter is expected to bring accumulating snow to the Philadelphia region Saturday. A foot to 18 inches of snow or more are possible for the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches, where a blizzard warning will be in effect, making travel near impossible. Many neighborhoods are expected to get at least half a foot of snow.

The most snow from the major winter storm will fall at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. The snowfall amounts should be less the farther west you are.

The estimated snow totals have been going up as the storm gets closer.

A First Alert is in effect from 7 p.m. Friday through Saturday's storm. A winter storm warning will be in effect through Saturday evening for Philadelphia, the immediate Pennsylvania suburbs, South Jersey and all of Delaware.

Slight shifts in the storm's track east or west could impact snow totals.

Here is what we know, as of late Friday morning, about the major winter storm and the potential for snowfall.

When Will Snow Begin?

The nor'easter was forming Friday morning and should then race up the East Coast.

However, you could be dealing with some snow already Friday morning. Scattered light snow and snow showers were hitting Philadelphia and the suburbs during the morning and can be expected on and off during the day. Expect some slick spots on roads and sidewalks. You shouldn't get any big accumulation from these early snow showers.

The nor'easter should intensify as it moves up the coast Friday night into early Saturday. The worst of the snow is expected Saturday morning.

Snow should start tapering off Saturday afternoon but could linger longer if the storm is slower and closer to the coast. The snow will start to end in northern and western neighborhoods first.

Cold, gusty winds stick around throughout Saturday and will make it feel like the single digits. So, if you don't need to go anywhere, it may be best to just ride out the storm at home.

Expect clearing skies overnight into Sunday.

Blizzard Warning at Jersey Shore, Delaware Beaches

Heavy snow will continue for much of Saturday morning. Winds should pick up and gust up to 50 mph on Saturday near the coast. The blowing winds will make visibility low.

For a blizzard to be declared there must be at least three hours of reduced visibility of 1/4 mile or less and winds in excess of 35 mph.

In coastal Sussex County in Delaware, and Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and coastal Burlington counties in New Jersey, people should prepare for the worst with the blizzard warning in effect.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the National Weather Service said. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches."

This level of storm warning is rare. The last blizzard warning in the region was back in 2018.

How Much Snow Should You Expect?

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for snow Friday night through Saturday night for Philadelphia, the immediate suburbs and points east and south. Temperatures should be cold enough – not getting out of the 20s in most places – for only snow to fall.

Here is a look (as of late Friday morning) at estimated snow totals:

Down the shore and near the beaches, expect to get at least a foot of snow. The farther west that you are from the coast, the less snow you should expect, but the snowfall should still be significant in most place:

Far northern and western Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County, Lehigh Valley: 2 to 4 inches

Chester County and upper Bucks and Montgomery counties: 4 to 7 inches

Philadelphia, Trenton, Wilmington, nearby suburbs, interior South Jersey and central Delaware: 7 to 11 inches

Jersey Shore, Delaware Shore points and easternmost New Jersey and Delaware: 12 to 18+ inches

Stay tuned in the coming hours as we could still tweak the estimated snow totals as more information is gathered.

Keep the snow shovel handy. Even though the snow should be fluffier than some of the other recent storms, it could still be difficult to clear due to the total amount and windy conditions.

When Is the Best Time to Get Prepared for the Storm?

Friday during the day is the best time to get prepared for the storm and make any errands. Expect to see plenty of people flocking to grocery and hardware stores. Make sure you have a good snow shovel ready and ice melt.

NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal is in South Jersey as crews prepare roads and people head out to hardware and grocery stores to get ready for the nor'easter expected to dump inches of snow Saturday. A blizzard warning will be in effect down the shore.

Visibility is expected to be poor during the height of Saturday's storm. The New Jersey Department of Transportation is advising folks to be ready to stay at home Saturday.

When Will the Bitter Cold Air Leave?

You may want to hold off on shoveling or sweeping away whatever snow falls by you as quickly as you can as it will be bitterly cold Saturday afternoon night with biting winds.

Temps will quickly dip into the teens Sunday morning and stay below freezing throughout the day Sunday. However, the winds will be calmer.

Temperatures finally warm into the mid to upper 30s on Monday. Expect significant melting by the middle of next week as temps continue to warm.

Travel Troubles on the East Coast

Drivers should also be prepared for slow going as the heaviest of windswept snow falls Saturday. Side streets and sidewalks could be particularly tricky.

Even with the heaviest of the coastal storm expected to miss the Philadelphia region, expect travel troubles on roads and at airports up the East Coast, especially toward southern New England, where the worst of the storm is expected to hit.

Keep checking in with the First Alert Weather Team on NBC10 News and in our free app (download it here) for the latest on the snow. Should you lose power, you can continue to get NBC10 First Alert Weather Team information on our app.