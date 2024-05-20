Pa. inmate serving life wins compassionate release order hours after being put on life support

An ailing prison inmate serving a life sentence in Pennsylvania for killing a man during a 1975 robbery won a compassionate release order from a judge Monday, although the order came hours after he was put on life support.

Ezra Bozeman, 68, won the release order from an Allegheny County judge while on a ventilator in an intensive care unit battling sepsis because of complications from his quadriplegia, his lawyers said in a statement.

Bozeman's petition for medical release from prison was supported by Gov. Josh Shapiro and the superintendent of the state prison at Laurel Highlands where he has been incarcerated. Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala had opposed Bozeman’s petition.

On Sunday night, Bozeman was rushed to the hospital.

Pennsylvania’s 15-year-old compassionate release law allows a judge to grant the transfer of a seriously ill inmate who is expected to die within one year to a private medical facility. His lawyers said they hoped Bozeman's condition stabilizes so that he can be transferred to a long-term care facility.

“Ezra Bozeman has been a shining example of what it means to live as a dignified human being, even as he received poor medical care as a quadriplegic,” Sean Damon of Amistad Law Project said in a statement.

Bozeman was represented by the Abolitionist Law Center and Amistad Law Project.

Bozeman emerged paralyzed from the chest down after a February surgery to remove a large blood clot near his spinal cord. After that, his lawyers filed papers seeking compassionate release.

Bozeman was convicted of second-degree murder in 1975 for killing Morris Weitz during a robbery at a dry cleaner in Pittsburgh. Bozeman has maintained his innocence, saying that he was not involved in the robbery and was nowhere near the scene, and that a key witness against him had recanted his testimony.