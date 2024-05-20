Bucks County

Bucks County father seeks answers after 5-year-old son attacked at school and hospitalized

By Johnny Archer and Kaleah Mcilwain

NBC Universal, Inc.

A parent took to TikTok after his son, an elementary student at Keystone Elementary School, was injured at school and sent to the hospital on May 16.

Stephen Callahan posted a video on TikTok calling out the Bristol Township School District saying his son was attacked and hospitalized by another student due to the negligence of a teacher’s aid.

Callahan said his 5-year-old son Grayson now has a gash on his forehead and had two teeth knocked out when an older student attacked him inside the cafeteria in Croydon last Thursday.

“I was horrified. Parent mode kicks in. I hear my son screaming and I'm being told I need to go to the hospital. I just got to get him out of there,” Callahan said.

The Bristol Township School District says a kindergarten student was injured when he was pushed by a 4th grade student from the special education program run by the Bucks County Intermediate Unit.

The school district says staff with BCIU are not district employees and says the unit is investigating the incident.

NBC10 reached out to BCIU but have not heard back yet.

Callahan’s video on TikTok has more than 1.3 million likes and over 6 million views.

@jawnski215

I hope the right people see this and spread the awareness needed to do right by son. Shame on you. #fyp #parentsoftiktok #foryou #jawnski215 #foryou #pleasehelp #foryoupage #awareness #fypツ #keystoneelementary

♬ original sound - Jawnski

The family now has an attorney and believes the school has surveillance footage of the incident that they want to see. But they say school officials have not turned over any video, if it exists.

“Please know that specific information cannot be shared because of legal privacy and confidentiality protections provided to all children in our public schools,” the school district said in a statement they released.

“I have a 5-year-old who didn’t want to go to his kindergarten graduation because he's too scared to go to school because he thinks something is going to happen to him. What would you do if you were me?” Callahan said.

The family is now taking Grayson out of class and considering homeschooling him for the next school year.

“Is his school doing right by him? Did his school do their job of keeping him safe, because I feel helpless,” Callahan said.

This article tagged under:

Bucks County
