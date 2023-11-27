Philly breaks record for longest period without at least an inch of snow

If it feels like it’s been forever since there was significant snow in Philadelphia, it’s not just in your head.

On Jan. 29, 2022, 5.8 inches of snow fell in Philadelphia. Since then, Philly hasn’t seen more than an inch of snow.

Nov. 22, 2023, marked 662 days since more than an inch of snow fell in Philly, breaking the previous record of 661 days between Feb. 23, 1972, and Dec. 15, 1973.

A poster on the Philadelphia subreddit first made note of the record on Sunday. A spokesperson for the National Weather Service confirmed on Monday the record had been broken.

In an Associated Press report in March, Rutgers University geography professor and the New Jersey state climatologist David Robinson said warmer conditions driven in part by human-induced climate change contributed to the lack of snow in cities across the northeast, including Philadelphia.

Officials also said La Niña, which involves a large-scale cooling of ocean surface temperatures, led to unusual cool conditions in the eastern Pacific Ocean. As a result, the jet stream, which would bring colder conditions to the region, has kept that air closer to the Canadian border rather than dropping down into the northeast.