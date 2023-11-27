Changing Climate

In-depth coverage of our changing climate and environmental issues
changing climate

Philly breaks record for longest period without at least an inch of snow

Philadelphia has broken the record for the longest number of days without at least an inch of snow, the National Weather Service confirmed

By David Chang

Northeast Snow Philadelphia
AP

If it feels like it’s been forever since there was significant snow in Philadelphia, it’s not just in your head.

On Jan. 29, 2022, 5.8 inches of snow fell in Philadelphia. Since then, Philly hasn’t seen more than an inch of snow.

Nov. 22, 2023, marked 662 days since more than an inch of snow fell in Philly, breaking the previous record of 661 days between Feb. 23, 1972, and Dec. 15, 1973.

A poster on the Philadelphia subreddit first made note of the record on Sunday. A spokesperson for the National Weather Service confirmed on Monday the record had been broken.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Philadelphia is now at a record for longest period without one inch of snow - 666 days and counting
byu/ZebZ inphiladelphia

In an Associated Press report in March, Rutgers University geography professor and the New Jersey state climatologist David Robinson said warmer conditions driven in part by human-induced climate change contributed to the lack of snow in cities across the northeast, including Philadelphia.

Officials also said La Niña, which involves a large-scale cooling of ocean surface temperatures, led to unusual cool conditions in the eastern Pacific Ocean. As a result, the jet stream, which would bring colder conditions to the region, has kept that air closer to the Canadian border rather than dropping down into the northeast.

This article tagged under:

changing climatePhiladelphiaweather
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us