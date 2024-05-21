19-year-old dead after a van and a gas-powered mini-bike collided in Evesham, NJ

A man is dead after a van collided with a mini-bike in Evesham, New Jersey Monday night.

The Evesham Police Department responded to the area of Evesboro Medford Road and Tenby Lane for a motor vehicle collision at approximately 10:20 p.m., according to the police.

When officers arrived, they determined a gas-powered mini-bike and a van had collided.

The driver of the mini-bike, 19-year-old Justin Rapp, was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The driver of the van, Maryanne Bailey, 64, was uninjured.

Investigators determined that Bailey’s car was traveling eastbound on Evesboro Medford Road and turning left at Tenby Lane while Rapp was traveling westbound on Evesboro Medford Road. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time, officials said.

“The Evesham Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the family and

friends of Justin Rapp,” the police department said in a statement.

If anyone has any information or witnessed this collision, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.