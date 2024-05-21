A boil water advisory is in effect for some residents in New Castle County, Delaware, after a water main break.

Water company Veolia Water issued the warning for nearly 800 customers in the Town of Newport on Tuesday morning after crews were called to a water main break on North Mary Street.

Veolia customers within the highlighted communities in the Town of Newport should take the following steps during a boil water advisory. pic.twitter.com/fEGCPJdN7t — Veolia Water Delaware (@VeoliaWaterDE) May 21, 2024

All customers of the water service who live in the highlighted section in the picture below which is on and north of Ayre Street are in the impacted area.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Crews with Veolia have restored water service to all customers in the impacted area, but have issued the boil water advisory as a precaution after consulting with the State of Delaware Office of Drinking Water.

When to boil water:

Before drinking water

Cooking and preparing food

Brushing your teeth

Handwashing dishes

Cleaning surfaces

Giving water to pets

What should impacted customers do before using their water?

Impacted customers should not drink water in their homes without boiling it first. Bring the water to a rolling boil and let it boil for one minute and cool before using or use bottled water.

The boil water advisory will remain in place until further notice.