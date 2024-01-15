Snow possible Monday night; Chances of freezing rain and ice

A light accumulation of snow is expected throughout the Philadelphia region on Monday night into Tuesday.

But, don't expect to breakout snow plows and sleds just yet.

NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley is calling for some snow storms across the Philadelphia region beginning late Monday afternoon -- at about 5 p.m. -- starting in Central and Southern Delaware.

The storm is expected to move over Philadelphia and surrounding communities by about 7 p.m. before moving on by early Tuesday morning. But not before we could get some rain and ice accumulation as well.

The most accumulation the area may see would be areas north of the city, with about two to four inches of snow possible in Berks County and the Lehigh Valley as well as areas of western Pennsylvania.

Those in the city, South Jersey and northern parts of Delaware should expect about an inch to three inches of snow, and those along the Jersey Shore or southern parts of Delaware will likely see less than an inch of snow.

How areas are preparing for the snow, rain and ice

Public works crews have been out in the Pa. suburb areas pretreating the streets in anticipation of the snow, rain and possibly ice that could accumulate Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Drivers are cautioned to be careful if you're heading out Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Some shovels and window scrappers may be required on Tuesday morning.

Is school open? Get list of school closings, delays

There are several schools in our area that will be delayed Tuesday or closed due to the weather.

Henley expects there to be another chance for snow in the region before the end of the week, with snow likely on Friday.

Cold temperatures are expected to stick around as well, with Saturday set to kick off this weekend with a high of just 25 degrees.