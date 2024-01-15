Video: SEPTA bus slide down snow-covered hill as roads turn icy in Philly

A Route 27 SEPTA bus ran into a fire hydrant after sliding down a hill in North Philadelphia Monday night as roads turned icy due to the snowfall.

According to SEPTA, at approximately 8:30 p.m. the 27 bus “made contact with a fire hydrant near the intersection of Manayunk Avenue and Burnside Street.”

In the video shared by a viewer you can also see the bus collide with a parked car on the street.

A SEPTA bus slid down a hill and ran into a fire hydrant Monday night as road conditions worsen as snow continues to fall.

The transit company said there were no injuries, and the bus has minor damage.

A SEPTA representative also said various bus lines are detouring due to the icy conditions.