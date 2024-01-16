Temperatures have plummeted heading into Wednesday and feel like the single digits early in the morning. The cold blast comes ahead of the next round of snow expected Friday.

Arctic air brings in dangerous cold

High temperatures aren't expected to get out of the 20s in most places Wednesday and will feel even chillier with the wind gusts reaching 30 mph.

Wednesday was the coldest morning in Philly since Christmas Eve 2022.

Any slush, wet, and uncleaned spots after inches of snow fell Monday into Tuesday have likely refrozen. Any leftover snow on the ground is not expected to melt. So, watch out for slippery spots and walk like a penguin to avoid falling.

The trick to walking safely on ice is to walk like a penguin. Infographic by Tablet Infographics

Exposure to temps that frigid is dangerous to your health and you should limit your time outside. Here are some tips to keep you safe and warm if you need to head out in the bitter cold.

Thanks to the wind it felt like in the single digits in the morning. By the afternoon the feels-like temps will only get into the teens.

Layers will be needed and everyone is advised to limit time outdoors.

Despite the cold, it will be bright and sunny Wednesday afternoon providing a false sense of warmth.

Is school open? Get list of school closings, delays

Hundreds of schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware were delayed Wednesday morning, including the School District of Philadelphia.

Philly public schools and programs are operating on a two-hour delay on Wednesday due to the inclement weather.

More snow before the week ends

Keep the snow brushes and shovels handy.

Snow is likely in the region before the end of the week. Unlike the Monday to Tuesday storm where a wintry mix and ice fell onto snow, this is expected to be mostly a snow event.

The long-duration snow is expected to start Friday morning and wrap up Friday evening.

Around 1 to 3 inches could wind up falling by the end of Friday. Lower totals are expected at the shore with 2 to 3 inches expected in many other neighborhoods.

Once the snow moves out, more bitter cold grips the region on Saturday.